Westburg went 0-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in Thursday's 9-4 extra-inning win over the Red Sox.

Westburg hadn't drawn a walk since March 31. The infielder started the season splitting time between second base and third base, but he's expected to feature mostly at the hot corner now that Jackson Holliday is in the majors. Westburg is slashing .216/.310/.459 with two home runs, eight RBI, one steal, seven runs scored and three doubles over 11 contests, so he looks fairly ready to be in the lineup a majority of the time.