default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Orioles activated Westburg from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.

Westburg is finally ready to rejoin the Orioles' lineup after being sidelined since late April with a left hamstring strain. He looked sharp in eight rehab games with Triple-A Norfolk, going 11-for-28 with a pair of home runs. Westburg will regain his status as the Orioles' everyday third baseman.

More News