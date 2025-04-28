Westburg (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game versus the Yankees, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
It's the second straight start he's missed due to a sore hamstring. Westburg was reportedly available off the bench Sunday and should be again Monday, so a stint on the injured list looks unlikely at the moment. Ramos Urias is at third base and batting seventh in Monday's series opener.
