Westburg (back) will start at second base and bat fifth in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It's the first game action Westburg has seen since the Orioles' spring opener, as he has been dealing with lower-back soreness caused by a mattress he was sleeping on being too soft. Most of Westburg's playing time this season is expected to come at third base, but he's getting the start at second base in this one.