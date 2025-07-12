Westburg went 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored during Friday's 5-2 win over the Marlins.

The 26-year-old infielder opened up the scoring Friday with an RBI single in the first inning and was later driven in by a Ryan O'Hearn double. Westburg smacked two more singles in the third and seventh innings, both of which also led to him coming across the plate. Since returning last Friday from a finger injury that kept him sidelined for five games, Westburg has now turned in three multi-hit performances and is 11-for-25 with three homers, seven RBI and nine runs scored.