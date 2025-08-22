The Orioles placed Westburg on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right ankle sprain, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Westburg injured the ankle during Monday's contest versus the Red Sox and was not able to improve enough in subsequent days to avoid a trip to the IL. He will be eligible for activation Aug. 29, but it's not clear whether Westburg will be ready to go on that date. The Orioles have used Luis Vazquez and Jeremiah Jackson at third base since Westburg was hurt. Yimael Machin is taking Westburg on the active roster and could also see reps at the hot corner.