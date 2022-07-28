Westburg (foot) started at second base and went 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored Wednesday in Triple-A Norfolk's 13-10 win over Memphis.

Westburg exited Norfolk's previous game Tuesday after being hit in the left foot by a pitch, but his re-entry into the lineup a day later suggests his removal was precautionary. The 23-year-old is one of several intriguing infield prospects in the higher levels of the Baltimore system, and he's been able to raise his production at Norfolk since receiving a promotion from Double-A Bowie in early June. Over his first 37 games at Triple-A, Westburg is slashing .288/.327/.526 across 165 plate appearances.