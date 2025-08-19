default-cbs-image
Westburg (ankle) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.

Westburg exited Monday's contest with right ankle discomfort, so it's not a surprise he's sitting out Tuesday, especially with the Orioles having an off day Wednesday. He's considered day-to-day. Luis Vazquez is at third base and batting eighth Tuesday.

