Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Sitting out with sore ankle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westburg (ankle) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.
Westburg exited Monday's contest with right ankle discomfort, so it's not a surprise he's sitting out Tuesday, especially with the Orioles having an off day Wednesday. He's considered day-to-day. Luis Vazquez is at third base and batting eighth Tuesday.
