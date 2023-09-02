Westburg isn't in the Orioles' lineup Saturday against Arizona, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Westburg will get a breather Saturday after going 1-for-4 with a double and three strikeouts in Friday's series opener. His absence will allow Ramon Urias to start at third base and bat seventh.
