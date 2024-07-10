Westburg went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss against the Cubs.

Westburg took Jameson Taillon deep to one of the deepest parts of Camden Yards in the left-center field seats. The 418-foot blast was Westburg's third longest homer this season and his 15th overall. He became the fourth different Orioles player with 15 or more home runs this season, most of any team in MLB. The 25-year-old continues his stellar first half, hitting .281/.328/.512 with 50 RBI and on his way to his first All-Star appearance.