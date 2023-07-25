Westburg went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-2 victory over the Phillies.

Westburg gave the Orioles a 1-0 lead with his first career home run, taking Cristopher Sanchez deep to the opposite field in the second inning. The 24-year-old Westburg had been struggling a bit at the plate, going 4-for-21 (.190) over his previous eight games while falling into a platoon role. The rookie infielder is now slashing .266/.319/.438 with 10 runs scored, eight RBI and a stolen base through his first 69 plate appearances.