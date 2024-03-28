Westburg will serve as the Orioles' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in Thursday's season opener against the Angels.

The Orioles are going with Jorge Mateo at second base and Ramon Urias at third while Westburg slides into the DH spot versus lefty Patrick Sandoval. Westburg seems likely to play the field often when the opposition has a righty on the mound, with Ryan O'Hearn or Ryan Mountcastle serving as the DH those days.