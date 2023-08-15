Westburg isn't in the Orioles' lineup Tuesday against the Padres, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
After putting together a four-game hitting streak, Westburg will get a breather against Michael Wacha and the Padres on Tuesday. Ramon Urias will man third base while Westburg rests.
