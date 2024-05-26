Westburg went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-3 win over the White Sox.

The O's did all their scoring in the eighth inning, and Westburg slugged the last of three Baltimore homers in the frame when he took Michael Kopech deep. It was the 25-year-old infielder's first multi-hit performance since May 15, snapping a 4-for-29 (.138) swoon. Despite the mini-slump, Westburg sports a .285/.342/.508 slash line on the season with eight homers, five steals, 26 runs and 31 RBI in 48 contests.