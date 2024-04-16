Westburg went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 7-4 win over the Twins.

Westburg opened the scoring with a two-run double in the first inning, and the Orioles never trailed. The infielder has gone 8-for-16 with four RBI and three runs scored over his last four contests. Westburg is slashing .302/.373/.547 with three homers, 12 RBI, 10 runs scored, four doubles and two stolen bases through 60 plate appearances. He's in no danger of losing the starting job at third base as long as he's hitting well.