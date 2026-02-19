Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Underwent imaging on elbow
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Westburg (oblique) recently underwent imaging on his elbow, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner reports.
Westburg came into camp with an oblique injury, but it seems his elbow is now the bigger concern. It's unclear what the results of the imaging showed, but Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said Thursday that Westburg was being evaluated by the team's medical staff and also people outside the organization. More clarity on the situation should come about after those evaluations.
More News
-
Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Status remains unclear•
-
Orioles' Jordan Westburg: On mend from oblique strain•
-
Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Clubs 16th long ball•
-
Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Activated from 10-day IL•
-
Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Back with team, activation imminent•