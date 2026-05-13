Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said Wednesday that Westburg (elbow) is "going through the options, next steps, what he wants to do" following an exam with Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Though Albernaz didn't explicitly state it, it seems Westburg is weighing whether to have surgery to repair the partially torn UCL in his right elbow. He's been sidelined all season by the injury and recently encountered a setback, which prompted Monday's exam. If Westburg does wind up having his UCL repaired, it would knock him out for the remainder of the 2026 season.