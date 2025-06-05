Orioles' Jordan Westburg: Will play another rehab game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said that Westburg (hamstring) will play another rehab game with Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Westburg was set to be re-evaluated after Wednesday's game with Norfolk, and the decision has been made to give him another contest as the club's designated hitter Thursday. He will continue to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis, with a return to the Orioles' active roster considered imminent. Westburg has been shelved since late April with a strained left hamstring.
