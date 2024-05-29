Westburg is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox due to a sore right hand, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Westburg was hit in the hand by a pitch in Tuesday's 8-3 loss. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that X-rays on Westburg's hand came back negative, but the 25-year-old infielder will benefit from two full days of rest with Baltimore off Thursday. Ramon Urias will handle third base Wednesday in Westburg's stead.