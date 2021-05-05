Lopez started Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Seattle, allowing one run on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 4.2 innings. He did not factor into the decision.

Customarily, Lopez pitched between four and five innings as he's done in all six of his starts this season. He ran into trouble the second time through the order, surrendering a Kyle Seager home urn in the fourth and allowing two base runners in the fifth before being removed. Until manager Brandon Hyde trusts him to go deeper into games it may be difficult for Lopez to hold value.