The Orioles announced via their Twitter page Saturday that they have activated Lopez (undisclosed) from the 10-day injured list.

Lopez made one appearance for the Royals this season before being put on the bereavement list and then being designated for assignment upon his reinstatement to the ballclub. He was quickly claimed off the waivers by the Orioles and now will look to assume a role in the bullpen. Lopez posted a 6.33 ERA in 2019 while striking out 109 batters in 123.2 innings and figures to fit in as a middle reliever.