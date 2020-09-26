Lopez (2-2) took the loss Friday, surrendering eight runs on nine hits and a walk over two-plus innings as the Orioles were dropped 10-5 by the Blue Jays. He struck out one.

The right-hander was allowed to come back out after a disastrous six-run second inning, but Toronto immediately slapped three straight singles off Lopez to drive him from the game, and only Travis Shaw getting thrown out at home prevented even more damage to Lopez's ratios. He finishes the season with a 6.69 ERA and 28:12 K:BB over 39 innings.