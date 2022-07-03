Lopez (3-5) blew the save and took the loss Saturday against the Twins, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out one and walking none over one-third of an inning.

Jorge Lopez allowed a home run to Jorge Polanco to tie the game, followed by a walk-off single to Jose Miranda that scored Alex Kirilloff, giving the reliever a blown save and a loss. Lopez now has a blown save and a loss in back-to-back appearances. Before giving up four earned runs in his last two appearances, the righty had not allowed an earned run since May 19. His ERA now sits at 1.69 after ending June with a .73 ERA.