Lopez (3-4) allowed two runs on two hits without recording an out, taking the loss and a blown save in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Twins.

Lopez entered Friday with an 11.1-inning scoreless streak, but that ended with a walkoff two-run home run to Byron Buxton. This was the third time all year Lopez has allowed multiple runs in an appearance. He's been steady as the Orioles' closer with a 1.22 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 39:14 K:BB across 37 innings. Manager Brandon Hyde gave Lopez a vote of confidence by saying a potential save situation Saturday would go to the 29-year-old, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.