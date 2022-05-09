Lopez (3-2) allowed two unearned runs on two hits and a walk while failing to record a strikeout in 1.1 innings to take the loss and blown save in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Royals.

Lopez entered Sunday's matchup with the score tied, but he was unable to hold the Royals in check and was charged with his first blown save in 2022. In spite of Sunday's loss, the right-hander has converted four of five save chances while posting a 1.20 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 15 innings over his first 13 appearances this year.