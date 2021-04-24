Lopez (1-3) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one in four innings to take the loss against the Athletics on Friday.

Lopez earned his first win of the season in his last outing, but he returned to the loss column against Oakland. The right-hander gave up two runs in the second inning and was removed from the contest after he allowed a solo home run to lead off the fifth inning. Lopez has now posted an 8.15 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 17.2 innings across his first four starts of the season. He'll attempt to turn things around at home against the Yankees on Wednesday.