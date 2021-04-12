Lopez (0-2) allowed seven runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four over four innings in a loss to the Red Sox on Sunday.

Lopez was relatively effective by tossing two scoreless innings to begin Sunday's game, but he allowed back-to-back home runs in the top of the third inning to put him in line for the loss. The right-hander has recorded an 11.42 ERA and 1.73 WHIP in 8.2 innings through his first two starts of the season. He'll attempt to bounce back on the road against the Rangers on Friday.