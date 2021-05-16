Lopez (1-4) took the loss Saturday, coughing up five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks over two innings as the Orioles were downed 8-2 by the Yankees. He struck out four.

Four of the first five Yankee hitters reached base in the first inning before Lopez served up an Aaron Judge blast in the second. The right-hander tossed 46 of 71 pitches for strikes in his shortest outing of the year, and despite a strong 34:13 K:BB through 34 innings he'll carry a 6.35 ERA into his next start thanks to a brutal 26.7 percent HR/FB rate.