Lopez worked six innings while taking a no-decision Monday in the Orioles' 3-2 loss to the Twins in 10 innings. He gave up one run on five hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Facing off against Minnesota for the second start in a row, Lopez came away with another quality start, but he was far more sharper this time around than he was on May 26. After issuing four walks against three strikeouts in the prior outing, Lopez pumped in two thirds of his pitches for strikes Monday while yielding only one extra-base hit (a double to Josh Donaldson). Despite the better results of late, Lopez still maintains a poor 5.29 ERA for the season, and he hasn't captured a win since April 16.