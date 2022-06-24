Lopez struck out both batters he faced to earn the save in Thursday's 4-0 win over the White Sox.

With a four-run lead entering the bottom of the ninth inning, manager Brandon Hyde left Dillon Tate in the game initially. Tate put two on with one out, and Lopez was summoned to escape the jam, doing so with strikeouts of Tim Anderson and Andrew Vaughn. This extended Lopez's scoreless streak to 9.1 innings in his last eight appearances, and he's given up just one unearned run in June. The closer is 12-for-14 in save chances this year with a 0.77 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 36:13 K:BB through 35 innings overall.