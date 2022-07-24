Lopez allowed a hit and struck out one to earn the save in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Yankees.

Lopez had no trouble in protecting a three-run lead to convert his 18th save in 22 chances. He's returned to strong form lately, allowing one unearned run on four hits and two hit batsmen while striking out 10 over his last seven innings, earning five saves and a win in that span. The Orioles' closer owns a 1.59 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 52:15 K:BB through 45.1 innings, and the team's recent uptick in success has allowed him more opportunities to finish games.