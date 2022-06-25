Lopez pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 4-1 win over the White Sox.
Lopez pitched the sixth and final perfect inning of relief in a signature performance for the Orioles' bullpen Friday. He's converted 10 save chances in a row while allowing two unearned runs, five hits, one walk and two hit batters with 15 strikeouts in that 16-inning span. With a 0.75 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 36:13 K:BB across 36 innings, Lopez has ran with the closer role in Baltimore, and the team's 33-39 record has allowed him more save chances than other relievers have had in the recent past.