Lopez allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Royals.

Lopez now has two saves and 3.1 scoreless innings in his last three appearances after allowing unearned runs in each of his two outings before this stretch. The right-hander had no trouble pitching around a one-out Bobby Witt single in the ninth inning. Lopez has been excellent in a high-leverage role with a 0.93 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 27:13 K:BB across 29 innings, though he hasn't walked a batter in his last eight frames. He's 8-for-10 in save chances while adding a 3-3 record.