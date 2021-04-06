Lopez (0-1) allowed four runs on three hits and three walks over 4.2 innings Monday, taking the loss against the Yankees. He struck out five.

Lopez looked good to begin the game, allowing just one hit through three innings. He then coughed up a solo homer to Aaron Judge in the fourth before getting into more trouble in the fifth. With two outs in the inning, he walked the bases loaded and was replaced by Shawn Armstrong, who would later serve up a grand slam to Giancarlo Stanton. Lopez will look to turn things around Sunday at home against the Red Sox.