Lopez picked up the save Saturday against the Angels, allowing no runs on no hits while striking out two and walking none across one inning.

Lopez earned his 16th save of the year after closing out a one-run game against the Angels. He needed 16 pitches to get out of the inning and end the game. After beginning the month with back-to-back blown saves, Lopez has picked up three saves in his last three appearances, reducing his ERA to 1.74 in the process. Things seem to be moving in the right direction for the righty reliever.