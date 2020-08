The Orioles are hoping to add Lopez (undisclosed) to their roster soon, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Lopez is still going through COVID-19 intake screening, but it sounds like the right-hander could be cleared to rejoin the Orioles later in the week if all goes well. Prior to being claimed off waivers, Lopez made one appearance for the Royals and allowed two runs on three hits while recording just two outs.