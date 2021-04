Lopez (1-2) picked up the win Friday, giving up two runs on two hits and a walk over five innings in a 5-2 victory over the Rangers. He struck out eight.

Both runs off the right-hander came on solo shots, but otherwise Lopez was sharp, throwing 49 of 75 pitches before exiting. Despite the strong outing and a 17:5 K:BB through 13.2 innings, he has a 8.56 ERA thanks to a 3.3 HR/9. With the O's having a couple off days coming up, it's not clear when Lopez will take the mound next.