Lopez (2-0) allowed one run on five hits and two walks over seven innings Monday, striking out three batters and earning the win over Atlanta.

Lopez dominated Atlanta's lineup all night with the lone blemish coming via a solo shot by Freddie Freeman in the sixth frame. It didn't hurt that his offense tallied 14 runs of support for him. The 27-year-old righty moved to 2-0 and lowered his season ERA to 5.23. Lopez will take on the Rays at home Saturday.