Lopez did not allow a baserunner while striking out three across 1.2 innings to earn the save Wednesday against the Athletics.

Lopez entered the game with runners on first and third in the eighth inning, but he struck out the first batter he faced before inducing a groundout to end the frame. He added another pair of strikeouts in the ninth inning to earn his second save of the season. Lopez has operated as Baltimore's closer early on in the campaign, and he has allowed two earned runs across seven innings while posting a 9:4 K:BB.