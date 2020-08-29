Orioles bullpen coach Darren Holmes said Lopez would start Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Lopez will get the first shot at joining the Baltimore rotation as a replacement for Wade LeBlanc, who was shut down for the season after being diagnosed with a left elbow stress reaction coming out of his start last weekend. Since being claimed off waivers from the Royals earlier this month, Lopez has made three appearances in relief for the Orioles, posting a 7.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 8.0 K/9 over nine innings.