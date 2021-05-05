Lopez started Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Seattle, allowing one run on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 4.2 innings. He did not factor into the decision.

Typically, Lopez pitches between four and five innings -- he had done that in all six of his starts this season. He ran into trouble the second time through the order Tuesday, however, surrendering a Kyle Seager home run in the fourth and allowing two baserunners in the fifth before being removed. Until manager Brandon Hyde trusts him to go deeper into games, it will be difficult for Lopez to hold value.