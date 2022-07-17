Lopez (4-5) picked up the extra-innings win Saturday over the Rays. He allowed an unearned run on one hit and a hit batsman and struck out three over two innings.

Lopez covered the ninth and 10th innings, though he allowed the Rays to pull even on a Ji-Man Choi single in the 10th. After starting July in shaky form, Lopez has recorded six straight innings without giving up an earned run, and he owns a stellar 9:0 K:BB in that stretch. He's still got excellent season numbers with a 1.62 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 51:15 K:BB in 44.1 innings while converting 17 of 21 save chances.