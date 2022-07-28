Lopez (4-6) allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks in one inning, taking the extra-inning loss versus the Rays on Wednesday.

Lopez put the first four batters he faced aboard, and Randy Arozarena had a two-run double during that Rays rally. The Orioles didn't have a second comeback push in them, leading to Lopez taking his first loss since July 2. This was only the fourth time all year the closer has allowed multiple walks in an outing. He has a 1.71 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 52:17 K:BB through 47.1 innings while going 19-for-23 in save chances.