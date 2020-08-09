The Orioles claimed Lopez off waivers from the Royals on Sunday.
The 27-year-old was a prospect of some repute while coming up through the Brewers' system, but he never developed as the Royals hoped when the team acquired him in the July 2018 trade that sent Mike Moustakas to the Brewers. Over parts of three seasons in Kansas City, Lopez failed to blossom as a starter or reliever, posting a collective 6.12 ERA and 10.9 K-BB% over 175 innings. The Orioles are evidently hoping that a change of scenery can help jump start Lopez's career. Since he has no minor-league options remaining, Lopez should join the active roster right away, likely slotting into a bullpen role.
