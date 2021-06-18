Lopez (2-8) allowed five earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three across 4.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against Cleveland.

Lopez was tagged for three home runs, two of which came in the opening inning. After maintaining a 3.68 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 20 strikeouts in 22 innings during four-start stretch from May 21 to June 6, Lopez has surrendered 10 earned runs in nine innings of work across his last two outings. Overall, Lopez now has a poor 5.95 ERA paired with a 65:27 K:BB across 65 frames.