Lopez (2-10) allowed five runs on 10 hits and four walks while striking out two in 4.2 innings to take the loss against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Lopez allowed a season-high 14 baserunners in Sunday's outing, and he's now been charged with losses in each of his last four starts. During his current four-start skid, he's posted a 7.65 ERA and 1.90 WHIP in 20 innings. The right-hander tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against the Angels on Saturday.