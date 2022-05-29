Lopez allowed an unearned run on one hit in 1.1 innings, earning the save in a 4-2 win over the Red Sox in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Lopez got the final out of the eighth inning without trouble. He stayed in for the ninth, where two batters got aboard before he ended the threat with a run-scoring fielder's choice and a double play. This was Lopez's second save in his last three appearances after he went a month between successful conversions. The 29-year-old right-hander is 6-for-8 in save opportunities with a 1.16 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 22:13 K:BB across 23.1 innings this season. He's also posted a 3-2 record, and he's yet to give up a home run in 21 outings.