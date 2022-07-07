Lopez gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 14th save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Rangers.

The right-hander fired 11 of 14 pitches for strikes as he snapped a streak of three straight appearances in which he allowed runs, and picked up his first save since June 24. Despite those recent stumbles, Lopez still has a 1.83 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 44:15 K:BB through 39.1 innings on the year, numbers which could make him an attractive trade target for a contender looking to bolster its bullpen.