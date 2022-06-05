Lopez struck out one and hit a batter with a pitch in 1.1 scoreless innings Saturday to record his seventh save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Guardians.

After giving up unearned runs in each of his last two appearances, Lopez was sharper Saturday over 20 pitches (13 strikes). He's worked more than one inning in each of those games, perhaps signaling manager Brandon Hyde is shifting him into more of a high-leverage role than pure ninth-inning duties, but no other O's reliever has picked up a save since May 12.