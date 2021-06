Lopez (2-6) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two in five innings to earn the win against Cleveland on Sunday.

Lopez earned his first win since April 16 in Sunday's matchup, and he's now lasted at least five innings in each of his last four starts. The righty has now posted a 5.30 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 56 innings across 12 starts to begin the season. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Tampa Bay on Sunday.